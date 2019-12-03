Duale Issues Frightening Public Threat To Matiang'i and Kibicho:

https://www.the-star.co.ke/opinion/2019-12-02-duale-to-matiangi-and-kibicho-learn-from-history/

Is this the new norm? Ruto’s loud mouths issuing public threats to appointees of President Uhuru.

Kenyans should read that public statement released by Duale carefully and judge for themselves.

Duale starts with a story about a shepherd who found abandoned lions in the bushes and brought them home to nurture them.

And then the lion cubs became a menace to his dogs and family and eventually throws the lions back to the bush where they “fade away”

Duale uses the story to warn Matiang’i and Kibicho and I am sure many others that they will face the same fate as those who were once in power during Jomo Kenyatta, Moi, and Kibaki rule when there is a change in power!

Duale then goes on to talk about past public servants like Charles Njonjo, Kihika Kimani, PS Oyugi, Christopher Murungaru, Amos Kimunya and many others.

Duale’s message is rather obvious. Duale is telling civil servants who are considered nasty to his king Ruto that they will be dealt with once the “cycle” of power is handed over to the DP and his crew.

Now you can talk about whatever you want but threatening public officials that you will give them the Kihika Kimani treatment is omnious.

Kihaki who was very nasty to Moi was forced to run into exile as soon as Moi took power. He had to escape to save his life. Is that what awaits some Kenyans when Ruto and his crew take power from Uhuru?

And Duale’s warning is not some stupid speech made in some village. It is an official statement released to the media.

Even Jomo Kenyatta didn’t do anything like that. He made nasty speeches and insulted people but did not issue official public warnings. He just killed people when he wanted and Moi did the same but this era of public warnings is a new thing.

The first question is how many other people are in this list of those who will face the wrath of the assumed next regime?

There is one rule. If you want power in Kenya, please don’t threaten people about the damage you are going to do to them.

And worse still, Duale is threatening the two people in charge of our national security including the police, NIS and the GSU.

If you are threatening those people now, do you realize we are three years away from the next election. They can take care of you before then.

This BBI thing is still marinating in the minds of Kenyans and we are going to figure it out. I am going to have my say on it soon

But this half speech by Uhuru kind of surprised me.

Uhuru is letting it out there. I think by tomorrow I will give my two cents on this BBI thing.

I said before and I still think the same today that Ruto’s war with Raila in the presidential election 2022 may never happen at all. This is shadow boxing

This could the most wicked curve ball of all. I think Waiguru is in this thing, Matiang’i is in this thing and Uhuru and Raila are somewhere there. We are going to find out. Coast is going to come in and Western will be there too. Anything is possible here.

But Uhuru having this amount of fun at the expense of his DP is brutal:

The body language says it all. Ruto invested heavily in the Kibra ass kicking that he got. Ruto tried to get Uhuru into this and it just didn’t work.

Then Uhuru is talking about how he supported their candidate and Ruto is finding it difficult even to keep his eyes open. It is a painful moment for him.

Then Uhuru switches on to the so-called violence during the election which Ruto and his friends had turned into a new elephant in the BBI room. Ruto stand has been that unless Raila and ODM apologize for the alleged violence Raila should be kicked out of the BBI.

Now Uhuru mocks and ridicules all those fake Ruto stories saying the only violence was the big boys stoning themselves and Uhuru says those guys have enough money to go to Nairobi Hospital.

Uhuru then says something really funny. Uhuru says he had a talk one of his friends who is a Kibra resident about the election just after it ended.

Uhuru says his friend told him people in Kibra were crying because they wanted two more weeks of campaign. Uhuru’s friend tells him money was pouring in Kibra and they could use two more weeks of that money.

Basically, Uhuru is telling Ruto that OK you spent a fortune in Kibra and lost. That’s all. No big deal. That is putting salt in a bad place.

And then Uhuru declares that in Kibra Kenya won. There are many ways to make Ruto mad but this is another league.

If I am Ruto I am asking the president for a meeting and I am asking if I am still his deputy or I am now a comedy sidekick for him.

And I am telling him if I am no longer the deputy, I am quitting. But that never happens in Kenya if you are near power you grovel around to inherit it.

Even that has only happened once in our country when Moi took power.

And that was because Mzee Kamaliza was dead in Mombasa.

And the heckling continues.

And the Ruto boys have their own Retreat in Naivasha.

Things are going to get very messy before the cost clears.