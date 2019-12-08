Talk About Deputy President. Being Nairobi Governor Makes You One.

Here we go with this Jubilee clown. How do you let a thug like this be the governor of the most important county in the nation with more than 4 million people. That is bigger than many countries.
Here is your thug.
https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2019-12-07-is-this-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-sonko/
Oh No.
An here is the other thug running a huge county.
Tuende kazi.
https://www.sde.co.ke/thenairobian/article/2001294978/governor-waititu-is-no-longer-baba-yao-in-kiambu
And the Swag goes on with Sonko and Simon Mbugua who is also now in big shit. Roll on boys.
Here are the SWAG BOYS. We show this coming a long time ago and said as much.
We now is showtime: Keep it rolling. Please.
https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2019-12-10-dci-summons-mp-simon-mbugua-over-chaos-plot-during-sonko-hearing/
And apparently this is Ruto’s big boy in Mt. Kenya never mind that he is from Laikipia in Rift Valley.
When I hear people talk about Uhuru as lame duck president I understand the political misthinking.
Uhuru has 3 years left. That is a life time for a president unless he dies suddenly from a heart attack like his old man did in Mombasa in 1978.
Here is our new king.
https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2019-12-08-this-man-kiunjuri-a-rebel-or-being-groomed-to-take-over-from-uhuru/
These Ruto boys are going to burn the country an get burnt.
https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2019-12-08-tangatanga-kieleweke-youths-clash-as-ruto-visits-nyeri/
