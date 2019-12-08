Dec 8 2019
Talk About Deputy President. Being Nairobi Governor Makes You One.

Mike Sonko arrested

Here we go with this Jubilee clown. How do you let a thug like this be the governor of the most important county in the nation with more than 4 million people. That is bigger than many countries.

Here is your thug.

Nairobi's Governor Mike Sonko is escorted by police officers after his arrest, at the Wilson airport in Nairobi, Kenya December 6, 2019.

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2019-12-07-is-this-the-beginning-of-the-end-for-sonko/

Oh No.

Governors want to meet Uhuru over Mike Sonko

An here is the other thug running a huge county.

Tuende kazi.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko when he arrived at

An here is the other thug running a huge county.

https://www.sde.co.ke/thenairobian/article/2001294978/governor-waititu-is-no-longer-baba-yao-in-kiambu

And the Swag goes on with Sonko and Simon Mbugua who is also now in big shit. Roll on boys.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with EALA MP Simon Mbugua.
2 comments on “Talk About Deputy President. Being Nairobi Governor Makes You One.

  2. And apparently this is Ruto’s big boy in Mt. Kenya never mind that he is from Laikipia in Rift Valley.

    When I hear people talk about Uhuru as lame duck president I understand the political misthinking.

    Uhuru has 3 years left. That is a life time for a president unless he dies suddenly from a heart attack like his old man did in Mombasa in 1978.

    Here is our new king.

    https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2019-12-08-this-man-kiunjuri-a-rebel-or-being-groomed-to-take-over-from-uhuru/

    These Ruto boys are going to burn the country an get burnt.

    https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2019-12-08-tangatanga-kieleweke-youths-clash-as-ruto-visits-nyeri/

