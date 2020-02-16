Ruto and Echesa: What is going on?

Just when you thought things could cool down for Ruto (Mr. Development) it gets worse.

Ruto should stick to inspecting non existing development and talk his shit there and keep donating money to churches claiming he is buying his place in heaven while buying acres of land in hell with his actions of theft and violence against Kenyans. That is enough work.

It is not just that this Shs. 40 billion scam was being coordinated from Ruto’s office, it is the fact that Ruto keeps yapping about it and blaming his imaginary enemies. Ruto’s biggest enemy here is himself. Why are you having these crazy acts going on in your office?

If you are innocent then shut up and let the investigation go where the evidence leads them. Now trying to blame the DoD. Are you nuts. Yes they are corrupt but they don’t do deals in the DP’s office. They have their own headquarters of corruption.

Here is what I am talking about.

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-02-16-ruto-ropes-dod-in-sh395-billion-military-equipment-tender-scam/

And here is Ngilu on this matter.

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-02-16-ngilu-to-ruto-stop-hoodwinking-kenyans-and-step-aside-for-investigations/