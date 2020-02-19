Kakamega Stampede Victims And Survivors: We are with you. In All Jamhuri.

It is absolutely annoying how the tragedy in Kakamega that killed 15 kids on February 6th 2020 and still counting has been treated.

It is just appalling. We love you all kids. Hang in there. To help us learn and implement safe learning environments for kids everywhere.

We are going to have your statues in our country and in our schools. Of that I am confident.

God bless you and your parents, kids, the families and communities. You are beautiful people. The world knows that.

President Uhuru came back to the country after that tragedy and of course the president had to deal with the death of former president, Daniel Arap Moi. That is his first duty as our current head of state.

But I am stunned that long after the Moi ceremonies were done, the President and Raila Odinga have not bothered to go to Kakamega and console with the poor parents of these kids and the community or even bother to find out what actually happened. That is very unfortunate.

The last I heard is that the families of the dead kids were supposed to be given Kshs. 100,000.00 each and even that has been stalled. Just shameful and beyond a disgrace. This is just plain unacceptable and should be denounced.

The government can’t just make attempts to bribe the family with peanuts Kshs. 100,000. 00 each family. It is a financial and moral insult to these young people and their families.

Kshs. 100,000.00 is nothing in Kenya today. This is 2020 for god’s sake.

Even from this amount the government is deducting Kshs. 24,000.00 from the families for expenses.

If I was any of those parents I would be telling the Kenyan government, take your money and go. And quick. Please.

Uhuru and Raila plus other national leaders should have gone to Kach and talked to the families and sort out their needs. That needs humane concern for the citizens of the republic. Of curse we don’t have that in our country.

https://www.the-star.co.ke/counties/2020-02-18-kakamega-stampede-families-sh49-million-delayed/