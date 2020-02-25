Always Angry Ruto. Can he be a president of our jamhuri

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-02-25-why-are-you-always-angry-ledama-blames-ruto-for-his-arrest/

I don’t know much about Ledama Olekina, the Narok Senator who said some bad things in the Narok BBI meeting attacking Kipsigis communities in Maa.

But one thing is for sure. Olekina is asking why DP Ruto is so constantly angry and abusive.

It is a question Kenyans need to ask themsleves.

You are angry all the time and you want to lead our country.

Where to? To your anger?

May be not..

Thank you very much.

Angry and hungry man.

