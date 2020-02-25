Feb 25 2020

Always Angry Ruto. Can he be a president of our jamhuri

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-02-25-why-are-you-always-angry-ledama-blames-ruto-for-his-arrest/

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina.

I don’t know much about Ledama Olekina, the Narok Senator who said some bad things in the Narok BBI meeting attacking Kipsigis communities in Maa.

But one thing is for sure. Olekina is asking why DP Ruto is so constantly angry and abusive.

It is a question Kenyans need to ask themsleves.

You are angry all the time and you want to lead our country.

Deputy President William Ruto.

Where to? To your anger?

May be not..

Thank you very much.

Angry and hungry man.

Deputy President William Ruto welcomes President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-02-25-since-when-did-ruto-become-a-cop-dps-aide-responds-to-olekinas-allegations/

By adongoogony Posted in kenya
