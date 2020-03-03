Mar 3 2020

I need to talk to David Murathe about this.

Murathe is one of my best friends in Kenyan politics. He is actually a very polite guy. We talk from time to time. I really trust him

Jubilee politician David Murathe

Jubilee politician David Murathe

When we went after Moi he came full force. Murathe can be bad news when he comes after you.

Now here is Dave in his legendary jacket.

https://www.nation.co.ke/news/politics/Murathe-says-still-Jubilee-Party-official/1064-5475540-v79vq6z/index.html

And this we talked about this matter before.

https://deepcogitation.com/2019/06/24/murathe-is-back-at-it-this-issue-is-at-the-heart-of-state-house/

By adongoogony Posted in kenya
0

What Say You Now?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s