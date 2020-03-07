From Kumi Tena To ICC Tena. This Is Turning Into Ruto's Worst Nightmare. This Time He is Alone. Good Luck.

According to DCI chief George Kinoti Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei “powerful individuals murdered Kenei”

In fact the DCI chief goes on to say that “We have identified the persons of interest and that will be the focus of our investigation going forward”

Talking about possible murderers of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei DCI boss says:

“One of them was in communication with the deceased on the day former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa visited Harambee House Annex”

Kinoti firmly asserts that Kenei was eliminated to:

“safeguard, protect, insulate and save powerful figures” who Kinoti says were “the source of the fake military arms deal”

This is exactly what I thought when I put my first piece on this yesterday. This is becoming very bad news for DP Ruto.

Here is today’s dossier which came from an interview the DCI boss did with Star after his press conference yesterday.

Here is today’s piece.

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-03-05-powerful-individuals-murdered-kenei-kinoti/

This is what makes the DCI trajectory on this investigation frightening for Ruto

One, the DP office edited the CCTV that they provided to the DCI team and it turned out that the version they provided had carefully cut out anything to do with Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei. The DP office erased any images of the officer from the CCTV.

Why did they do this. That leads to my second question.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei met the crooks at the back door when they were trying to go to Ruto’s office. The Sergeant then made a phone call on his cell and handed over the phone to the so called “general” who was part of the cartel team.

After that phone conversation the crooks were promptly let into Ruto’s office to do their thieving business. They were all over the place at the Harambee Annex.

I mean this is a gang of thieves doing business in the office of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, Harambee Annex, which is only second to State House.

Imagine this kind of stuff was happening at State House.

And you commit crimes there? I don’t think so. You should not and if you do, you may have a few questions to answer to the citizens of the republic.

Kenya is a nation of people, not leaders. Don’t forget that.

The question Kinoti is trying to answer is who did DP security guy call? Was it the DP, Ruto himself or one of his confidants.

Whoever it was the person in charge of the cartel operations going on that day was on the phone with Kenei from the evidence so far.

Third issue is who edited the CCTV video to eliminate the evidence of Sergeant Kenei making a phone call and handing over the phone to one of the crooks to talk to whoever was on the other end of the line.

This is where the nightmare for Ruto begins.

Everybody knows you cannot edit the CCTV evidence of criminal activities in the D.P’s office without orders and even direct supervision from above.

Did Ruto authorize or even directly participate in the editing of the video which amounts to tampering with evidence and cover up?

Of course that is a crime by itself.

Of course this was a cover up but for whose benefit. Was it for the benefit of the D.P.

Then the bomb goes off.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei is murdered in a brutal professional killing just before he is supposed to make a statement at the DCI.

Now here is the big question:

Could it be that the same people who edited Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei out of the CCTV are the ones who carried his gruesome murder. It looks very likely.

In a way it seems it is Ruto’s hazardous actions that are providing the best clues in this investigation.

Now here is the issue.

If the DCI are able to reconstruct the phone calls from Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei cell phone and determine who the caller was they are not going to tell the public about who it was.

They will summon that person for questioning and they will ask him: Did you have a talk with Kenei on the phone on this date.

If you lie and say no you are dead. If you are scared and say yes, you are dead too.

Being between a rock and hard shit never looked this bad.

That is where we are.

Even worse, the family of Sergeant Kenei are involved in trying to find justice for their family.

That is something that resonates with Kenyans regardless of political affiliations.

And the young man’s funeral is coming soon.

Will Ruto go there and face the wrath of the citizens or he will just twitter about it as “desperate propaganda”.

He will have to choose his pick. Hot is hot. And this is hot. It is what it is. No doubt about that.

https://www.nation.co.ke/news/Kenei-family-wants-phone-data-made-public/1056-5481242-7ersky/index.html

At least Ruto made it to the funeral of Kenei whom he is suspected of killing and Ruto turned the funeral into a political rally for himself and a war against the DCI and investigators of Kenei murder and the 40 billion scam..

There should be limits to shamelessness. But with Ruto No. When you are already in heaven like Ruto thinks he is, why should you care.

https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001363288/kenei-was-killed-to-scare-me-claims-dp-ruto

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-03-07-unless-you-kill-me-i-am-unstoppable-dp-ruto/

“Kenei was killed to scare me” So Ruto knows who killed Sergeant Kenei. Why not go the DCI and give them the information.

And then there was the Rambo in Muranga by adult politician children in front of bewildered and traumatized school kids in their school uniforms.

For Heaven’s sake. Oh my.

This is going on very well.

Isn’t it?

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-03-06-chaos-rock-rutos-function-in-muranga/