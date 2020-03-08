That is Ruto speaking at the funeral and pointing at the body of Police Officer Kenei whom he is suspected of having killed. That is guts so I give Ruto credit for that.

Basically Ruto is saying that those whole killed Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei are his enemies who work for the system (Uhuru and the DCI). Really?

Basically Ruto is saying the DCI and of course the president of Kenya, Uhuru himself are responsible for this horrific murder and even the fake arms plan.

Listening to this speech tells me that yes indeed “Those who killed this young man will not have peace” We can see how Ruto is not at peace in that speech.

Ruto is speaking like a very haunted and bitter man. Imagine this guy was your president even for just one day.

Here is Ruto’s speech that Kenyans will remember for decades to come.