COVID-19 Response in Kenya

As we continue to follow the explosive spread of this pandemic – I urge you all to look to CDC safe practice and observe to the best of your ability.

I had however forgotten just how incredulous people with a little power can so completely turn an opportunity for education and self awareness into a bizarre oppression

Just what the “f” is this ?

https://www.nation.co.ke/news/Dozens-injured-as-police-brutality-marks-start-of-curfew/1056-5506380-kexxbyz/index.html

https://www.nation.co.ke/news/Police-brutality-marks-first-night-of-curfew/1056-5506668-xq0my7z/index.html

This colonial mind-set will never be removed from society

Countries are setting aside money for wide scale education programs, testing kits, economic rescue packages etc, And in Kenya we have blocks with rungus chasing after the virus. Good grief people. I find it hard to associate with that country.

Looking at the 2nd picture below, suppose one person in there was positive, chances of infecting at least 5 other people are very high

As Adongo once said, “you can’t cure stupid”

Anyway just for the record, from the CDC website

==

Currently, there are no vaccines available to prevent COVID-19 infections.

==

How can I protect myself from COVID-19?

It’s important that everyone take steps to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus, especially to protect those who are more vulnerable. Steps you can take to prevent spread of flu and the common cold will also help prevent coronavirus:

wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands

avoid contact with people who are sick

stay home while you are sick and avoid close contact with others

cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing

maintain social distance in public places (6ft or 2m)

==

How does COVID-19 spread?

Health experts are still learning more about the spread. Currently it is thought to spread: through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet), or by touching a surface or object with the virus and then touching the mouth, nose, or eyes.

===

How severe is COVID-19?

Most coronavirus illnesses are mild with fever and cough. The vast majority of people with novel coronavirus infection do not require hospital care. A much smaller percentage of people get severely ill with lung and breathing problems like pneumonia. Elderly people and people with underlying medical conditions are at highest risk.

==