Ruto’s Nightmare: Things Fall Apart, The Centre Cannot hold.

When I see these Ruto hooligans I think if Ruto had his way he would stitch the masks solidly in their mouths with leather because the ugliest thing these people have is their mouths and as soon as they lower the masks and open those ugly things bad stuff oozes out. It is frightening mostly to DP Ruto.

Now these idiots are saying they know who killed Msando, and they have known these for years as the country was pretending to look for Msando’s vicious killers.

That my friends is ground for being arrested immediately so you can provide that information to law enforcement officers.

Uhuru has no more excuse to not immediately arrest the Msando killers unless he did it himself. And where does that leave Ruto if they did it jointly.

Keep the masks down boys. You are talking a lot of sense and thank you very much.

Here is the story.

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-05-16-mps-sudi-ngunjiri-now-threaten-to-reveal-msandos-killers/

The one thing that comes to mind when you see these Ruto lunatics with their mouths open is trying to think of what our country would be with these people as our rulers with Ruto as their boss. That would be COVID-20 way worse than COVID-19. Imagine that.

A couple of weeks ago before they reached this new milestone, the same Ruto mob were telling Kenyans that if Uhuru does not hand over power to Ruto they will make sure they send Uhuru to the ICC, the Hague to be charged with crimes against humanity.

The strangest thing in their plan was that as soon as they don’t get power from Uhuru they are going to commit mass murder of Kenyans and they will hold Uhuru responsible for that and take him to the Hague.

These fools cannot comprehend that the reason Uhuru will not hand over power to Ruto is because of the mass murder of Kikuyus in Rift Valley in 2007/8.

The Kiambaa massacre of which Ruto is a principal culprit is as alive to the Kikuyu community as it was in December 2007. It will never go away.

And now Ruto and his friends threatening to do the same or worse if they don’t get power from Uhuru is pretty much the last coffin in Ruto’s miserable and definite political coffin.

It could be worse and nobody is going to shed a tear except for Ruto pensioners who will have to find another way to make a living either way.

Ruto is telling Kikuyus I will murder you if you don’t give me power. The question the Kikuyus are asking themselves is what will you do if we give you power and you are in a stronger position to murder us.

These are Ruto allies promising mass murder of Kikuyus if power is not handed over to Ruto in 2022 and then somehow Uhuru will be charged for that.

Calling these people stupid is a insult to the word.

Here we go:

https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-05-05-emboldened-ruto-allies-attack-uhuru-without-fear/

And this Tuju guy,

How did he survive it?

https://new.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001360130/n-a

I always think about the circumstances of history. In our country those things can be immediate and now.

Jamhuri is fine.

Even COVID-19 can’t take us out unless we are stupid.

We are not.

Wash your hands for god’s sake with soap.

Of course you need water and soap.

And food.

So there are bigger issues.