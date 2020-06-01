Moses Wetangula Overthrown

Moses Wetangula was overthrown by his SG today, two days before he could overthrow the SG Dr E Simiyu. In Luhyaland, they have a saying that one should not show a cow the knife before slaugher. Unfortunately he has made it clear that he was going to kick out his SG. This is what I am talking about.



https://www.nation.co.ke/dailynation/news/politics/ford-kenya-removes-party-leader-wetangula-311484





Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has been removed as the Ford Kenya party leader.

A special NEC meeting of the party voted to replace Mr Wetang’ula with Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

During a press conference on Sunday, Ford Kenya Secretary-General Esseli simiyu said Mr Wetang’ula was removed on account of gross violation of the Constitution, the law and moral impropriety.

Also removed during the meeting was the party’s organising secretary Chris Mandu Mandu.

Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said the greatest charge against Mr Wetang’ula was his failure to foster unity in the party.

“This is not a light decision. It is heavy one,” Mr Wangamati said.